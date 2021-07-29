Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Rises By 42,800.0%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 42,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRGGF opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 53.60% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

