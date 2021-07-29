Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Drops By 96.3%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 86,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Crumbs Bake Shop
