Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Drops By 96.3%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 86,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Crumbs Bake Shop alerts:

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc is engaged in the business of selling of cupcakes, cakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods, as well as hot and cold beverages. The company offers its products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. It operates in the urban, suburban, commercial, and residential markets.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.