Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Expands By 260.0%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HZNOF remained flat at $$5.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

