Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 88.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90.
About Empire Petroleum
