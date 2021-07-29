Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 88.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.