Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 151.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Fanuc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

