Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Rises By 327.3%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.