Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Decreases By 64.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.