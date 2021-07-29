Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Drops By 87.7%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

GEGYF remained flat at $$1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

