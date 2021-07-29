Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 103.4%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GEBRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,617. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

