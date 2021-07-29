Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 103.4%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GEBRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,617. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Greenbriar Capital
