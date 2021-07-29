Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 66.7%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

