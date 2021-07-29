Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Expands By 496.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 496.4% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of IFGL stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,406. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84.

