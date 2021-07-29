Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 48.2%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.