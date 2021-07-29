Short Interest in Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Rises By 143.3%

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LPHM stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Lee Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures personal care and cosmetic products. The company specializes in personal care products, such as lip balm for chapped lips, nasal spray, nail care products, depilatories, and quit smoking items. Its products category includes aloe vera products, antacids, baby care, cosmetics and douche, cough and cold products, depilatories and waxes, laxatives, lip balm products, men's personal care, oral care, pain relievers, personal care, skin care, tobacco accessories, topical ointments/creams, and vitamins and nutritional items.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.