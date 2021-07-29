Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 50.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

