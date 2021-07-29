Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 50.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.
About Lendlease Group
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.