Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Declines By 77.8%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

LFSYY remained flat at $$19.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.