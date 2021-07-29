Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Rises By 1,200.0%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

