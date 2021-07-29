Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 86.2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

