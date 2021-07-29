Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 86.2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
About Pipestone Energy
Read More: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.