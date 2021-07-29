Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Rises By 12,000.0%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

