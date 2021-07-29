Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Rises By 12,000.0%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.