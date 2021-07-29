Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Rises By 100.8%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,632. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.