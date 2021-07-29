Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Rises By 100.8%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,632. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
