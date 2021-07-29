Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Declines By 88.7%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CNYCF remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. Searchlight Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

