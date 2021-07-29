Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declines By 89.9%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

