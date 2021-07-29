Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Decreases By 68.3%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 255,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

