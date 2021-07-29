Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 322.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 322.0% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

HYB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 60,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

