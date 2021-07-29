Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Drops By 46.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCBJY stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

