Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Grows By 108.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Urbana stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Urbana has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

