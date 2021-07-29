Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Grows By 108.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Urbana stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Urbana has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64.
Urbana Company Profile
