Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 108.5%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

