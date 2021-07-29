Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Decreases By 62.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

