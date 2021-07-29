Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Grows By 156.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

