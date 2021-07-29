Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SIEGY opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

