Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
SIEGY opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.