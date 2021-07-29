Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

