Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.18 ($64.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €54.52 ($64.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.