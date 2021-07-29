Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,363 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 284,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

