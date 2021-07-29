Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.29. 3,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 274.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.