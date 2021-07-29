Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274 million.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.45. 352,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.79, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.