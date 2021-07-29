Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.