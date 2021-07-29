Simclar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMC) Short Interest Update

Simclar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIMC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,098. Simclar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Simclar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products.

