Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.91. Similarweb shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 1 shares.

SMWB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

