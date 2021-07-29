Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

