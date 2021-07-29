SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.50 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.41.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.