Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

