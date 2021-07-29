Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The stock has a market cap of C$621.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.81.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.