SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Lifted by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SLR Investment worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock remained flat at $$19.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,342. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.