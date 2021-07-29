SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

