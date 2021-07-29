Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKG. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:SKG traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,030 ($52.65). 251,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,498. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.09. The firm has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

