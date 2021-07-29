Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

