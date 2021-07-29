Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of SLGL opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
