Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 87,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

