Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 87,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
