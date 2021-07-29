Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 241,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

