Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

