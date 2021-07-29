Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SBI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). 28,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

