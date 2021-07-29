Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:SBI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). 28,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
Sourcebio International Company Profile
