South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 914.8% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 61,891,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,167,711. South Beach Spirits has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

