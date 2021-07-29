South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 914.8% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 61,891,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,167,711. South Beach Spirits has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.